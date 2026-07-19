How number 19 connects Messi and Yamal as Argentina faces Spain for World Cup final

The number 19 seems to be all around the highly anticipated Sunday Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, with the internet erupting with controversies of how this might mean a win for either of the leading men of the teams: Messi and Yamal.

The link between the two stars began — believe it or not — 19 years ago, when the then 20-year-old Argentina superstar was photographed with a six-month old baby Lamine Yamal in 2007 for a charity event.

It just so happened that Yamal, Barca’s teenage star of the future, ended up paired with the man who would go on to win the Ballon d’Or eight times. Today, the two are set to face each other in the World Cup 2026 final for the first time.

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So will the internet's theories come true tonight? Take a look at what facts are behind these conspiracies.

Messi wore jersey numer 19

During the year of the iconic photoshoot, Lionel Messi was wearing a number 19 jersey for Barcelona at the time.

In December 2007, Messi had already won two La Liga titles and a Champions League, but was still just an emerging talent in a squad full of established stars including Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Thierry Henry and many other household names.

It was in 2008 that the photo was published, where members of the Barcelona squad were photographed alongside children to raise money for charitable organisations including Unicef and different NGOs around Catalonia.

Both made World Cup debuts wearing jersey number 19

Both Messi and Yamal made their World Cup debuts wearing the number 19 jersey.

For Messi, it was a group stage match against Serbia and Montenegro in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in 2006. The prodigy provided an assist for Hernán Crespo in the 88th minute and then scored his first-ever World Cup goal just two minutes later. This magnificent performance helped Argentina seal a dominant 6-0 victory.

Fast forward to 2026, where a young Yamal debuted for Spain in June this year, during a stage match against Cape Verde, returning from a hamstring injury — all while wearing the number 19 jersey. On June 21, he went onto make his full debut and scored his first tournament goal just ten minutes into the match against Saudi Arabia.

Celebrating their 19th birthday during World Cup

Both Yamal and Messi celebrated their 19th birthdays during the World Cups. The Spain prodigy turned his final teen year on July 13, right before the country's semi-final with France.

On the day, Lamine made waves as he entered a room packed with reporters during a press conference ahead of the highly-anticipated match, showing off a thick golden chain that he gifted himself and a non-chalant attitude.

Guess who else cut their 19th birthday cake during a World Cup? Yes, it none other than Messi, who celebrated his last year as a teenager during his World Cup debut in 2006.

Birthdays exactly 19 days apart

To add on top of all the existing coincidences, the two footballers, who have been hailed as prodigies, were born exactly 19 days apart, in separate years of course.

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, while Yamal was born on July 13, 2007, with a 20-year age gap between the two rivals.

World Cup 2026 final

The cherry on top? The World Cup 2026 final game is on Sunday, July 19, which happens to be the first time the two sportsmen will face each other, and that too for the golden trophy everyone has set their eyes on.

Could this number signify the completion of a lifecycle? Looks like we will know only after tonight's match.