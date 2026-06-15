How eight Arab World Cup teams have united fans in the UAE

After Morocco held Brazil and Qatar snatched a historic point against Switzerland, supporters across the UAE from four Arab nations say the record eight-team Arab presence has turned the tournament into a regional cause.

Play and predict your Fifa World Cup 2026 champion here

It was 2 am in the UAE when Morocco took the lead against Brazil. Abdelmonaim Bounite, a Moroccan living in the Emirates, was watching on a video call with friends.

“When Morocco scored, everyone lost their minds over the goal, especially in such a short amount of time,” he said.

Ismael Saibari chipped the ball over Brazil goalkeeper Alisson in the 21st minute, finishing a through ball from Brahim Diaz at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Morocco out-shot the five-time world champions 12-6 in the first half, with 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi grabbing the limelight on his World Cup debut. Vinicius Junior equalised in the 32nd minute, and the match finished 1-1.

“We were amazed by the level and tactics of the team despite having some injured players, and we were even more impressed by emerging talents like Ayyoub Bouaddi, who showed an exceptional performance at such a young age,” Bounite said. “Even though Brazil managed to score afterwards, we are still happy with the final result and proud of the team.”

Hours earlier in California, Qatar had done something it had never managed before. Trailing Switzerland to a first-half penalty, and outshot by 26 attempts to a handful, the two-time Asian champions levelled in the 94th minute, captain Boualem Khoukhi climbing to meet a cross at the back post. It was Qatar’s first point at any World Cup, four years after they left their own tournament in 2022 without one.

By Sunday, the two results had become a single story. Dr Ali Alnoaimi, chair of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, wrote on X that the performances of the Qatari and Moroccan teams in their opening matches were a source of pride for every Arab, and that every Arab achievement, across different fields, helps build a better future for the region’s peoples.

That sense of results belonging to more than one nation ran through every conversation with UAE-based fans.

“The qualification of eight Arab teams for the World Cup is a historic moment for every Arab. We all hope that one of these teams can achieve something special, and we support each other regardless of nationality. A Jordanian supports Saudi Arabia, a Saudi supports Morocco, and so on. There is a strong sense of unity and pride throughout the Arab world during this tournament,” said Abdulla Samer Hamadeh, a Jordanian fan in the UAE

This is the largest Arab presence in World Cup history, with eight teams from the region playing for their respective countries.

For Yousef AlNaqbi, an Emirati whose own country is not in the tournament, it has meant adopting the whole field.

“I am following all the Arab teams, but I do follow Morocco in specific as they have a real chance competing in this tournament and have proved themselves in different avenues,” AlNaqbi told Khaleej Times.

Egypt open against Belgium on Monday night, and Jordan play their first-ever World Cup match against Austria early on Wednesday.

For Egyptian fan AbdulHamid Erfan, the wait has its own weight.

“The Egyptian supporters have been waiting for this eventuality for a while, and thus, there is quite a bit of anticipation involved. A desirable outcome would mean at least earning a point; however, victory would be an optimal result and will boost the confidence of the team moving forward into the group stage,” Erfan said.

For UAE national Hamadeh, the tournament transcends any single result.

“The 2026 World Cup is something that will stay forever in the memory of the child inside each person of our generation. We are watching some of the same players we admired in our childhood appearing in what could be their final World Cup. We hope to see the very best from them one last time and to enjoy every moment of this special tournament,” he said.