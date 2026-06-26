Historic World Cup goal brings rare joy to DR Congo Ebola epicentre

The Democratic Republic of Congo's first ever World Cup point gave their compatriots in Bunia, the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak, a rare chance to celebrate.

Yoane Wissa's goal in Houston, also a first in his nation's short World Cup history, secured a point against a star-studded Portugal side that included all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The DRC's French coach, Sebastien Desabre, said he was proud of his players "because they represented the Congo in a very positive way and the entire country deserves it".

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That was certainly reflected in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province in the northeast of the country, which has borne the brunt of the DRC's 17th outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever.

The virus has infected more than 1,100 people and resulted in 279 deaths in the DRC and Uganda, according to the latest World Health Organization figures.

In Bunia there have been 275 cases and 44 deaths, according to Congolese figures, though testing capacity is limited.

Watching the World Cup on the few functioning TV sets available provided some respite there.

The June 17 goal by Wissa, who plays for English Premier League side Newcastle, sparked scenes of undiluted joy.

Youngsters jumped up and down with their arms raised and faces lit up with delight, celebrating on the streets outside shops clad in corrugated iron.

A cacophony of noise drowned out their cheering as others performed doughnuts on motorbikes.

The bars were bursting at the seams, despite the authorities' decision at the end of May to restrict gatherings to 50 people to try to stop the spread of Ebola.

"It is an honour to support my country," Antoinette Makasi, who was delighted to have found a bar with a TV, told AFP.

Makasi added, however, that she was concerned at the lack of social distancing and vowed that once she got home, "I will make sure I disinfect myself."

The bar she was in erupted when Wissa scored, all the clients rising and screaming in unison in a room lit by a single bulb.

Whatever happens in the rest of the tournament, this squad has laid to rest the ghosts of their 1974 predecessors who represented Zaire, as it was then known, and returned home without a point and having conceded 14 goals.

'I am angry'

But the gloominess of the bar reflects the state of the province.

Ituri is one of the DRC's most unstable regions, where armed groups shape daily life. Rebels linked to the Islamic State group and local militias carry out frequent attacks.

"We need moments which bring us a little happiness and allow us to forget for just an instant the loss of our brothers and sisters," Heritier Kimbimbi, a national flag draped over his shoulders, told AFP.

Not all, though, was sweetness and light ahead of the kick-off.

Around a hundred youngsters, the DRC colours painted on their cheeks and wearing the team's jersey, gathered round the giant screen which had been erected at a roundabout in the city centre.

However, they went there in vain as the screen remained blank.

"All day and every day they broadcast adverts on Ebola, but for the match they turn off the big screen," said an annoyed Heritier Dubo.

"I am angry," said taxi driver Claude Maniwa. "Many of us do not have a television, and, in any case, there are constant problems with the electricity.

"The authorities have let us down," he added, before threatening to break the screen.

Fortunately the tension eased, the youngsters jumping on motorbike taxis so they could find a business or restaurant to watch the match.

It turned out to be worth the fare on a rare night of good news for the country.