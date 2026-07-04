'Heroic performance': Sheikh Mohammed celebrates after Egypt reaches World Cup last 16

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Egypt on their qualification to the World Cup last 16 for the first time in history, praising the achievement as a moment of pride for the Egyptian people and their leadership.

He highlighted the team’s performance, describing it as a heroic display marked by strong determination and a fighting spirit throughout the match.

He also described the match as highly entertaining, highlighting the strong competitive spirit of the Egyptian national team, the "Pharaohs".

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He further said that the joy of this achievement extends beyond Egypt, calling it a shared moment of celebration for the wider Arab world.

Egypt held their nerve to reach the World Cup Round of 16 after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Australia on Friday, following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium.

Hossam Abdelmaguid converted the decisive spot-kick after Australia’s Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed from 12 yards, sealing Egypt’s first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match.

Egypt had taken the lead in the 13th minute through a header from Emam Ashour before Mohamed Hany’s own goal early in the second half brought Australia level.

Mohamed Salah made a surprise start for Egypt after recovering from a hamstring injury, returning to his usual role on the right flank of the attack.