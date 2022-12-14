Hernandez goal gives France 1-0 halftime lead over Morocco

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
France full back Theo Hernandez's hooked volley in the fifth minute gave the defending world champions a 1-0 lead over Morocco at halftime in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
The French, attempting to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil 60 years ago, went in front when Hernandez benefited from a deflection and beat keeper Yassine Bounou with a high volley at the far post.
France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud went close to adding another when he thundered a shot against the post in the 17th minute.
Morocco, bidding to become the first team outside Europe and South America to reach the final, suffered two injury blows with centre back Nayef Aguerd pulling out during the warm-up and captain Romain Saiss forced off in the 21st minute.
They came close to an equaliser, however, on the stroke of halftime through Jawad El Yamiq's bicycle kick which Hugo Lloris palmed away.
The winners will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.
Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16
Lyon, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, another Premier League powerhouse on Thursday, will be hoping to pick themselves up and deliver a superior performance in their final game of the four-match tournament
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Frech eased into the final without even breaking a sweat after her opponent Viktoria Kuzmova opted for a walkover after being down with fever and cold