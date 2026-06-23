'He is from another planet': How Messi turned boos into cheers

For someone who turned boos into cheers, Brazil legend Rivaldo knows a lot about winning over fans — just as he knew how to score breathtaking goals.

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Having suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to France in the 1998 World Cup final, Rivaldo suffered constant abuse from fans back home in Brazil.

It came to a point where he could not take it anymore and threatened to retire from international football.

But, in the end, football was the winner as Rivaldo continued his international career and played a defining role in Brazil’s fifth World Cup triumph in 2002.

Forming an explosive attacking partnership with Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, Rivaldo’s elegance on the ball, his classy moves and five goals sealed his place among Brazil’s greatest icons of all time.

Now at 54, Rivaldo could not have found the Lionel Messi story more intriguing.

After suffering countless heartbreaks on the international stage, the Argentine magician became the target of relentless criticism from both the media and the public.

Unable to deal with the situation, Messi announced his international retirement in June 2016 following Argentina’s defeat in the Copa America final to Chile.

A few months later, Messi announced his return to the national set-up following pleas from the football community.

But trophies remained elusive as Argentina suffered a humiliating second-round exit in the 2018 World Cup.

Messi’s perseverance eventually paid off as Argentina finally ended their drought for a major trophy by winning the 2021 Copa America before famously lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022.

Messi and Argentina were on a roll, winning the 2024 Copa America.

Now with five goals in two games in North America, Messi is on track to keep the Argentine dream alive of winning back-to-back World Cup titles.

For a man who once faced harsh criticism from fans and media, Messi is now the beating heart of his country. His murals in the houses, shops and bridges across Argentina share the sacred space with Diego Maradona in the Argentinian heart.

But what sets Messi apart is that he continues to deliver jaw-dropping performances at 39.

Messi, who will be celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday, scored two sublime goals after missing a penalty against Austria as Argentina advanced to the round of 32.

His World Cup goals tally now stands at 18, two more than former German striker Miroslav Klose, who held that record for more than 12 years.

Twelve of these 18 World Cup goals have come after he turned 35.

Now Rivaldo was at a loss for words after Messi’s latest age-defying heroics on Monday.

"I played football for many years, and when you watch beautiful football, when you see a dedicated player, nearly 39 years old, doing what he has been doing, you have to take your hat off to him,” the Brazilian wrote on Instagram.

When it comes to admiring a genius like Messi, Rivaldo says your nationality doesn’t matter.

“Of course, everyone supports their own national team, and I’m not going to root for Argentina to become champions. But when we see a great player like Messi, anyone who truly loves football has to admire him. What he has done, and continues to do, is remarkable,” he said.

“Five goals in two matches, and so far the only Argentina player to score at this World Cup. That shows just how important he is and how extraordinary his quality remains.”

The Brazilian legend, despite the fierce football rivalry with Argentina, then showered Messi with the highest praise.

“With all due respect, Messi, what you do on the pitch is something from another world,” Rivaldo said.

“For all of us who love football, it is a privilege to witness such an extraordinary career."

If boos from Brazilian fans had forced Rivaldo to retire in 2000, Brazil would have been weaker when they arrived in South Korea and Japan for a tilt at the 2002 World Cup glory.

While Ronaldo and Ronaldinho were magnificent, Rivaldo was at the heart of every Brazilian move, with his playmaking skills creating both goals in the final against Germany.

And if Messi hadn't returned to international football to carry the weight of a country's expectations, he would have missed out on a chance to do a what Rivaldo famous did — turning boos into cheers.

The murals in Argentina are now an ode to his enduring legacy, which has captivated the entire world, lifting the human spirit in times of war and distress.