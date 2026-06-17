Haaland scores twice as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 on World Cup return

Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland wasted no time in opening his World Cup account as he found the net twice in a 4-1 defeat of Iraq in Group I on Tuesday that sent a warning to defenders in the rest of the tournament.

In the 29th minute of his country's first World Cup match in 28 years, Haaland slid in at the far post to connect with a low cross from left back David Moller Wolfe.

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Veteran Iraq striker Aymen Hussein out-jumped three defenders to power in a header in the 39th minute to equalise. But Haaland struck again four minutes later for his 57th goal in 51 international matches when he chased an under-hit Zaid Tahseen back pass that goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, after hesitating, blasted into the striker's knee and the ball rebounded into the net.

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Norway substitute Leo Ostigard scored with a header from a corner in the 76th minute and an own goal by Hussein made it 4-1 in the final seconds. The win put Norway top of Group I ahead of France who beat Senegal 3-1 earlier on Tuesday.