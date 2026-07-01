Haaland hailed as 'greatest' after more World Cup heroics

Erling Haaland was described as "devastating" and "the greatest goalscorer in the world" after pouncing for a dramatic late winner on Tuesday for Norway at the World Cup.

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The Manchester City predator had a quiet afternoon at the home of the Dallas Cowboys before prodding home in the 86th minute for a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast.

It was Haaland's fifth goal in three games in North America, having been rested for the 4-1 loss to France in the group phase.

Only Lionel Messi, with six, has more goals so far at the tournament.

Haaland led the Norway squad on a rendition of their now-famous "Viking Row" celebration on the pitch and told broadcasters: "This is unbelievable.

"I can't swear, but it is unbelievable. This is history."

Haaland's goal gave Norway their first win in a World Cup knockout match and sent them into a last-16 showdown with Brazil.

He has scored in each of his last 13 competitive internationals, scoring 25 goals in that run.

Norway will be underdogs against Brazil but captain Martin Odegaard said with Haaland up front they always had a chance.

"It's amazing to have him in the team, we're lucky to have him and it's just about giving him as many opportunities as possible," he said.

Stale Solbakken, Norway's coach, hailed the 25-year-old Haaland as "the greatest goalscorer in the world".

"There's no doubt about that. Today he wasn't that much involved. I think he had one big chance in the first half, and now he's scored the winning goal again.

"It brings a calmness to the team when you have a player like him, who is in my way very underrated in terms of keeping the ball.

"Because you see he didn't lose one ball today.

"To score five goals in the World Cup in three games, for a little country like Norway... I wouldn't swap him for anyone.

"Because he's the greatest goal scorer in the world of football today."

Amad Diallo, who had equalised for the Ivory Coast in the second half before Haaland struck, said the powerful centre-forward needed no second chances.

"I would say that the second goal was too easy," said the Manchester United winger.

"We gave one man too much freedom. When you leave a striker of his calibre all alone, it eventually catches up with you."

Former England forward Wayne Rooney told the BBC that Haaland made the Norway side what they are.

"Norway are a very good team, and purely because of that man," said Rooney.

"Because of his goals, he has proven that he belongs at this World Cup level.

"He is just devastating. He wasn't in the game much, but he came up with the winning goal."