Would you name your child after a footballer? Hundreds of babies in Peru are called Haaland

In Peru, 91 babies have been named "Erling Haaland," while 468 others were given "Haaland" as a first name

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 2:45 PM
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Erling Haaland's sensational performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have sparked an unexpected trend thousands of miles away from Norway.

In Peru, hundreds of parents are naming their newborns after the prolific striker, reflecting the global impact of his rise to football superstardom.

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According to Peru's National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC), 468 babies have been registered with "Haaland" as a given name, while 91 newborns received the full name "Erling Haaland." Another four babies were registered as "Erling Braut Haaland."

The registry said most of these registrations were made after the World Cup began, with the numbers climbing as Norway advanced through the tournament.

Haaland has been one of the standout players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring seven goals during Norway's impressive campaign and helping the Scandinavian nation become one of the tournament's biggest stories.

His performances, coupled with his widespread popularity on social media, have turned the 25-year-old into a global sporting icon.

The naming trend is the latest example of Peru's long-standing fascination with football stars.

RENIEC data shows that 33,809 Peruvians are named Neymar, making it one of the country's most popular football-inspired names.

There are also 3,402 people named Messi, 1,185 named Cristiano Ronaldo, 1,241 named Yamal, and 238 named Mbappé.

The phenomenon highlights how football's biggest stars continue to influence fans far beyond the pitch.

For many Peruvian families, naming a child after Haaland is both a tribute to one of the game's brightest talents and a symbol of the excitement generated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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