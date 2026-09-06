Infantino to seek re-election as Fifa president despite World Cup controversy

Gianni Infantino announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027, according to a Fifa spokesperson

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 6:03 PM UPDATED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 6:07 PM
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Gianni Infantino will stand in next March's Fifa presidential election, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the World Cup, football's global governing body announced Sunday.

"The Fifa President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027," a Fifa spokesperson said. "Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election."

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