Infantino to seek re-election as Fifa president despite World Cup controversy
Gianni Infantino announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027, according to a Fifa spokesperson
- PUBLISHED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 6:03 PM UPDATED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 6:07 PM
- By:
- AFP
Gianni Infantino will stand in next March's Fifa presidential election, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the World Cup, football's global governing body announced Sunday.
"The Fifa President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027," a Fifa spokesperson said. "Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election."