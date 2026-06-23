How FIFA President Gianni Infantino is attending matches across three counties

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has become one of the most talked-about figures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup not just for his role in the tournament, but for his seemingly impossible travel schedule.

Since June 11, Infantino has been spotted at matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to The Athletic, FIFA sources Infantino's goal is "to attend as many matches as possible." Typically, attending two games per day. He has reportedly been traveling by private jet provided by Qatar Airways as part of a sponsorship agreement.

"As we have consistently stated, FIFA has put in place rules that establish the framework for flights and travel by any FIFA official. The FIFA President routinely travels, together with relevant officials, on business and tournament-related matters and strives to visit member associations of FIFA whenever he can."

While FIFA is defending the travel arrangements, critics have raised concerns about their environmental impact.

Greenly, a French company specializing in carbon footprint assessments, stated: "Just one hour in this plane emits roughly what an average human being emits in an entire year."

Infantino's travel schedule has been remarkable. In the tournament's first week alone, he reportedly covered more than 13,000 miles. He has been seen attending matches in Guadalajara, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, and several other host cities.

At times, he has appeared in locations so far apart that fans have begun speculating about how he manages to attend so many matches.

One comment said, "They clone him at every match and kill the clone at the end of the match."

Another fan wrote: "How is FIFA President Gianni Infantino attending seemingly every World Cup match? One minute, he's in Florida. Thirty minutes later, he's apparently in California. Then somehow he shows up in Canada on the very same day. Florida to California is about a six-hour flight, so what exactly is going on here?! Teleportation?"