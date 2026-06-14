Germany's World Cup universe back in order with demolition of Curacao

Germany enjoyed a successful World Cup liftoff in Houston on Sunday with players and fans breathing a collective sigh of relief following their Group E 7-1 demolition of newcomers Curacao.

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It was the four-time champions' first opening win at a World Cup in 12 years and stretched their winning run to 10 consecutive matches.

The Germans, who next play Ivory Coast before taking on Ecuador, have set the goal of winning the World Cup as they look to repair their damaged international reputation following shock first-round exits at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

They have failed to make any impact in international tournaments since winning their last of four world titles, in Brazil in 2014.

They managed to overcome early nerves against the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.

The Germans could have scored more in the first half were it not for sloppy finishing and glaring misses before improving after the break.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann opted to start with Jamal Musiala and leave in-form striker Deniz Undav on the bench but the former is still looking to recover his past top form following a six-month absence after breaking his leg a year ago.

Their overall performance will have eased the German fans' concerns after their recent early exits but Nagelsmann knows the next two matches will be far more challenging.

There was also good news regarding 22-year-old midfielder Nathaniel Brown who delivered his best performance in his still young international career with a goal and an assist.

Brown was a surprise addition to the squad after forcing his way into the team with a string of superb Eintracht Frankfurt performances. His combination with substitute Undav for the fifth goal was equally promising.

Undav, who has now scored three goals in the last three matches, missed out on a starting spot but delivered the assist to Brown before scoring himself and setting up Kai Havertz with another assist for the seventh goal. Undav finished as the Bundesliga's second-best scorer behind Harry Kane.

While it makes little sense to read too much into this victory, the rout has certainly raised the Germans' confidence and given them a healthy goal difference in the group.