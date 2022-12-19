Fulfilled our promise: Qatar's Emir says 'exceptional' World Cup delivered to fans

The visitors declared their second innings on 258-2 in the third session of the third day to set a daunting 513-run target for the home side
Qatar’s Emir said on Sunday that the Gulf state had delivered on a vow to hold an “exceptional” World Cup.
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who gave Argentina captain Lionel Messi a traditional Arab cloak after his side won the trophy, paid tribute to the finalists and fans in a Twitter statement after the match.
“We have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship by Arab countries, which provided an opportunity for the people of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values,” the Emir said.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar on the success of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar.
Qatar spent more than $200 billion on stadiums and new infrastructure ahead of the first World Cup in an Arab nation, which Fifa leader Gianni Infantino has said was the “best ever”.
But the Gulf state has faced relentless criticism over its rights record and the treatment of foreign labourers.
Qatar’s leaders said the attacks were an attempt to cast doubt on the Arab world’s right to hold such big events.
Messi was prominently pictured wearing a ‘bisht’ traditional cloak that the emir presented the Argentina icon before he lifted the World Cup trophy. — AFP, Wam
Comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Olympique Lyon four days ago, The Reds looked more like the English powerhouse
The Croatian’s shoulder injury woes kept him out of action for a year
World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said