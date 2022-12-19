Fulfilled our promise: Qatar's Emir says 'exceptional' World Cup delivered to fans

UAE leaders congratulate Qatar ’s Emir on the success of Fifa 2022

By Agencies Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 11:55 PM

Qatar’s Emir said on Sunday that the Gulf state had delivered on a vow to hold an “exceptional” World Cup.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who gave Argentina captain Lionel Messi a traditional Arab cloak after his side won the trophy, paid tribute to the finalists and fans in a Twitter statement after the match.

“We have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship by Arab countries, which provided an opportunity for the people of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values,” the Emir said.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar on the success of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani poses with the World Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony. Photo: Reuters

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar.

Qatar spent more than $200 billion on stadiums and new infrastructure ahead of the first World Cup in an Arab nation, which Fifa leader Gianni Infantino has said was the “best ever”.

But the Gulf state has faced relentless criticism over its rights record and the treatment of foreign labourers.

Qatar’s leaders said the attacks were an attempt to cast doubt on the Arab world’s right to hold such big events.

Messi was prominently pictured wearing a ‘bisht’ traditional cloak that the emir presented the Argentina icon before he lifted the World Cup trophy. — AFP, Wam

