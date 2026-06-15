From Arab roots to World Cup glory: Ayari shines against father's country

Born to a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother in Sweden, Yasin Ayari was spoilt for choice when he emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the Scandinavian country.

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Having made his professional debut for AIK in the Swedish league at the age of 17, Ayari made impressive progress and soon earned a contract at English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

News spread through Tunisian football circles about a talented young footballer in Sweden who was also eligible to play for Tunisia.

Azzouz Ayari, Yasin’s father, however, always knew what he wanted his son to do.

“I wanted him to play for Sweden. He should feel like he is giving back to the country that took care of him,” Azzouz told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Yasin Ayari, who earned his first Sweden cap in 2023, repaid the faith by delivering an outstanding performance against Tunisia in his World Cup debut on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored two stunning goals as Sweden opened their Group F campaign with a thumping 5-1 win over Tunisia on Sunday.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres also scored for Sweden, but the star of the show was Ayari, who pounced on a loose ball in the seventh minute to hit the back of the net with a thunderous shot, sparking wild celebrations in the Swedish section of the crowd at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

But Ayari’s response was subdued as he folded his hands as a mark of respect for his father’s country of origin.

The dazzling midfielder, though, showed no mercy to Tunisia, setting up his team’s third goal in the 59th minute before scoring his second of the night in injury time with another stunning shot.

His superb all-round performance helped Sweden get off to a flying start in Group F, where they will now face tougher challenges against the Netherlands (June 20) and Japan (June 26) for a place in the knockout rounds.

But Sweden coach Graham Potter is confident of overcoming those challenges, especially after watching Ayari and striker Gyokeres develop their interplay during the course of the Tunisian match.

“It's nice for them to score goals; this convinces them that they are on the right path, and I thought they were both fantastic," Potter said.

Having developed his football skills from the age of eight at Stockholm club AIK, where his mother worked as an events manager, Ayari will now hope to inspire Sweden to a place in the knockout stage.

His reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young talents will only grow if he delivers another impressive performance in the next game against the Netherlands, a European powerhouse, on June 20.