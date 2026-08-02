Franco Baresi, Italian legend who was the 'Johan Cruyff of defenders'

Franco Baresi, the iconic sweeper and captain who embodied AC Milan's dominance in the 1980s and 1990s and was widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, has died aged 66.

A one-club man throughout a 20-year career, Baresi made 719 appearances for Milan between 1977 and 1997, becoming synonymous with the club's red-and-black colours and earning a place among the game's all-time greats.

Baresi wore Milan's number 6 shirt with such distinction that the club withdrew the number after his retirement.

Born in Travagliato, near Brescia, Baresi overcame personal tragedy at a young age after he and his brother Giuseppe were orphaned as teenagers.

"What I went through made me become a little withdrawn. When I was on the pitch, I gave everything and perhaps expressed all the things I couldn't express away from football," Baresi would later say.

While Inter Milan signed Giuseppe, Franco joined their local rivals, beginning a bond that would last a lifetime.

Former Milan coach Nils Liedholm handed him his Serie A debut as a teenager and Baresi quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Despite a slight physique for a defender, he compensated with his exceptional technique, anticipation, tackling ability and leadership.

Those qualities earned him the captain's armband at the age of 22, making him one of the youngest captains in Milan's history.

His early years at the club included turbulent periods, with Milan relegated to Serie B twice in the early 1980s, first because of the Totonero betting scandal and later due to poor results.

Baresi remained loyal, helping guide the club back to the top flight each time.

In 1982, he became a World Cup winner with Italy, although he did not play during the tournament in Spain.

Milan entered a golden era after Silvio Berlusconi bought the club in 1986 and appointed Arrigo Sacchi as coach.

Alongside Dutch stars Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten, Baresi marshalled a formidable defence featuring Paolo Maldini, Mauro Tassotti and Alessandro Costacurta.

"The Johan Cruyff of defenders," van Basten said of his former team-mate.

"He was calm and shy, but on the pitch he was a warrior and a winner. His hunger to win and quest for victory were unique."

Under Sacchi and later Fabio Capello, Milan dominated Italian and European football. Baresi won three European Cups, in 1989, 1990 and 1994, and six Serie A titles.

Individually, he finished runner-up in the 1989 Ballon d'Or voting, to Van Basten, but would go on to be named Milan's player of the century.

'Immense gratitude'

Baresi earned 81 caps for Italy but suffered heartbreak in his pursuit of a world title as a key player.

He missed the 1986 World Cup and was part of the Italy sides beaten on penalties in the semifinals in 1990 and in the final in 1994.

The 1994 defeat to Brazil in Pasadena was particularly painful.

After undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus early in the tournament, Baresi made a remarkable recovery to return for the final.

Following a goalless draw, he was one of three Italians, along with Daniele Massaro and Roberto Baggio, to miss in the penalty shootout.

Reflecting on his World Cup career in an interview with Fifa on his 60th birthday in 2020, Baresi said: "Finishing first, second and third is not too bad at all. I can't complain."

After retiring in 1997, Baresi remained closely associated with Milan, serving as vice-president before working with the club's youth teams and later in ambassadorial roles.

His influence on Italian football extended beyond his own career. His niece, Regina Baresi, went on to captain Inter Milan's women's team, ensuring the family name remained prominent in the game.

As for his sentiments for AC Milan he summed it up in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport in 2025.

"What feeling remains in the end? Immense gratitude."