France beat Morocco to reach World Cup semi-finals

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in Boston early on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. France's goals came from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé in the match's second half.

France previously eliminated Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

The French national team will face a semi-final against the victor of a quarter-finals clash in Los Angeles between European champions Spain and Belgium. The match will kick off on Friday at 11pm UAE time.