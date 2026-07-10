France beat Morocco to reach World Cup semi-finals

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 10 Jul 2026, 2:02 AM
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France defeated Morocco 2-0 in Boston early on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. France's goals came from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé in the match's second half.

France previously eliminated Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

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The French national team will face a semi-final against the victor of a quarter-finals clash in Los Angeles between European champions Spain and Belgium. The match will kick off on Friday at 11pm UAE time.


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