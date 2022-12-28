'For Ziva': Messi sends signed jersey to Dhoni's daughter

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
The Qatar 2022 edition of the Fifa World Cup finally put fans of world-renowned footballer Lionel Messi at ease, as Argentina (under his captaincy) finally clinched the coveted trophy after years of disappointments.
The win led to celebrations not only across Argentina, but many other parts of the world.
Even in India, a nation primarily known for its cricket fans, football fans celebrated the thrilling win.
Ziva Dhoni, the 7-year-old daughter of cricket veteran MS Dhoni, is one of the lucky few to have received a signed jersey from the Argentine captain himself.
The writing above Messi's signature reads "Para Ziva" (for Ziva), making it a precious memory.
The photos posted on her Instagram account reflect her immense happiness on being rewarded as a fan.
Captioned "like father, like daughter", it reveals how she has inherited her love for the legendary footballer and the game from her father, who even co-owns Chennayin FC, a team in the Indian Super League, according to a report from NDTV.
As of Wednesday, the post has amassed over 242,000 likes.
Recently, the Paris Saint-Germain forward had also sent a signed jersey to Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — the country's main governing body for cricket — the report added.
This is yet another example of how the love for the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner transcends not only nations, but also sports.
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
