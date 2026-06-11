Viral Dubai Chocolate brand launches FIFA-inspired box with prizes, signed Iniesta jerseys

FIX Dessert Chocolatier, the brand behind the viral Dubai Chocolate phenomenon, is tapping straight into football fever with the launch of its limited-edition FIFA-inspired Hero Box.

Rolling out from June 11, the homegrown brand behind the cult ‘Original Dubai Chocolate’ is teaming up with Careem for a citywide activation just in time for the 2026 season.

At the centre of it all is the FIX Cup Mini Hero Box, a 20-piece collection featuring fan-favourite flavours like 'Can’t Get Knafeh Of It', 'Mind Your Own Biscuit', 'Pick Up A Pretzel' and 'Catch Me If Pecan'.

Each box comes with a scratch card that unlocks one of four outcomes: from Careem Plus subscriptions and limited-edition collector jerseys to mystery prizes (or a cheeky “better luck next time”). With over 600 prizes up for grabs across the campaign, the experience is designed to mirror the unpredictability of match day.

In a recently released Instagram video, football legend Andres Iniesta swaps the football pitch for the streets of Dubai, donning a Careem rider uniform to deliver what the brand calls “the ultimate matchday delivery”.

“The legend has arrived. FIX, The Original Dubai Chocolate and Careem have teamed up with The OG Andres Iniesta to give everyone a chance to win this football season,” stated the caption.

For collectors, FIX is also dropping exclusive retro-style football jerseys, designed with bold branding and a wearable, keepsake appeal that extends beyond the season.

The limited-edition Hero Box will be available on Careem, priced at Dh252, with daily drops at 2pm and 5pm across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And given FIX’s track record of sell-out launches, this one is expected to move fast.