Five greatest World Cup goals: Why Saudi Arabia’s stunner made the list

The World Cup, which has the power to unite people from diverse backgrounds, often produces moments that leave even an opponent feeling the urge to clap after a rival player scores a goal.

This is not an exaggeration, but an honest confession of a former World Cup star who witnessed a footballing genius score a stunning goal of individual brilliance on the field.

So which are the five greatest World Cup goals of all time that will remain etched in the memory of all football fans?

FIVE

Dennis Bergkamp vs Argentina (1998 quarterfinal)

The Netherlands and Argentina, two supremely talented teams, produced one of the greatest matches of all time when they locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 1998 World Cup in France. Patrick Kluivert gave the Dutch an early lead in the 13th minute, only for Claudio López to find the equaliser five minutes later for Argentina when the striker delightfully broke the offside trap. After the early goals, the two teams were in an intense battle to gain an upper hand. If the Dutch dominated possession in the first half, Argentina came back with all guns blazing in the second, launching a wave of attacks with Gabriel Batistuta coming close to scoring. Eventually, it was Dennis Bergkamp whose moment of genius separated the victor from the vanquished. With a soft first touch, like a mother holding her newborn, Bergkamp controlled a 60-metre-long ball inside the Argentina box, before his turn left Roberto Ayala, one of the greatest defenders in the 1990s and early 2000s, for dead as his crisp right-footer found the back of the net. For elegance, composure and technique under pressure, Bergkamp’s goal features among all-time classics.

FOUR

Pelé vs Sweden (1958 final)

At 17, Pele had already announced his arrival on the big stage in stunning fashion when he scored a hat trick for Brazil against France in the 1958 World Cup. Brazil brought a star-studded team to Sweden as they attempted to win their first World Cup, just eight years after their shock defeat in the title-decider to Uruguay at home in 1950. Pele was barely nine years old when Uruguay crushed Brazil’s dreams at Maracanã. Eight years later, he was in the Brazil World Cup squad, stealing the limelight with a magical performance in the semifinal against a strong French team. With one step away from glory, Brazil faced hosts Sweden in the final. It was Pele again who dazzled, grabbing two goals to become the first teenager to score in a World Cup final. But for the purists, more than the record, what struck them was Pele’s jaw-dropping brilliance with the ball. With Brazil leading 2-1, Pele killed the match as a contest by controlling the ball inside the box, giving no chance to Sweden defenders, before chipping the ball over his marker to hit the back of the net. It was his first goal of the final, and it remains one of the best goals ever seen in a World Cup.

THREE

Saeed Al-Owairan vs Belgium (1994)

In a list featuring the greatest World Cup goals in history, fans may find it strange to see an Asian player joining the Hall of Fame. But Saudi Arabia striker Saeed Al-Owairan did produce a moment of such footballing brilliance that even the giants of the sport could not help but admire his skills and bravery. A prolific striker in the Saudi league, Al-Owairan arrived for the 1994 World Cup in the US. Saudi Arabia were making their World Cup debut, and nobody expected them to do much. But the Saudis had other ideas. Despite losing their first group-stage game against the Netherlands, Saudi beat Morocco in their next game to keep their hopes alive. But in their final group stage game, they faced Belgium, the 1986 World Cup semifinalist. The Belgians were the favourites, but Saudi stunned them on the back of a magical individual goal from Al-Owairan. Receiving the ball in his own half, Al-Owairan launched a mazy run, dribbling past several Belgian defenders before finding the back of the net with a neat finish. Thanks to that stunning goal, the Saudis reached the knockout stage on their World Cup debut, and Al-Owairan became an overnight star.

TWO

Carlos Alberto Torres vs Italy (1970 final)

Those who saw them play still rank them as the greatest football team ever to have stepped on a field. The Brazil team in 1970 had an array of stars, including Jairzinho, Rivelino, Tostao, Carlos Alberto, with Pele as the fulcrum. Brazil dominated the tournament, putting on an exhibition of attacking football as they reached the final. Having won the tournament in 1958 and 1962, the Brazilians were the favourites against Italy in the final. The Italians had a solid defence, but they were no match for the Brazilian flair as the South Americans won 4-1. But it was the last goal from Brazil that became the most iconic moment of that World Cup. With Italy down and out at 3-1 deep in the second half, Brazil started a sumptuous move with nine of their outfield players passing the ball around in a passage of mesmerizing football. The move found Pele on the edge of the box, but the legend rolled the ball to Carlos Alberto, who finished the move with a strong right-footer to spark wild celebrations on the field and in the stands.

ONE

Diego Maradona vs England (1986 quarterfinal)

While any all-time list can evoke debate, there would never be an argument about Diego Maradona’s second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal. Maradona scored both goals in the 2-1 win for Argentina. But his first goal should never have been allowed. Jumping for a high ball inside the box, Maradona punched the ball past the goalkeeper. The England players protested, but the referee awarded the goal. Maradona later called it the ‘Hand of God’ goal. But it was the second goal that truly elevated Maradona from a great footballer to a folk hero. Receiving the ball in his own half, Maradona turned and made a darting run at the English goal, dribbling past four outfield players before beating the goalkeeper with a crisp left foot to score what they now call the ‘goal of the century.’ The match took place just a few years after a deadly war between Argentina and England, with the South Americans suffering a humiliating defeat; Maradona restored his country’s pride almost single-handedly with a sublime goal. Years later, Gary Lineker, who scored a consolation goal for England, admitted that Maradona’s second goal was so brilliant that for the first time in his life he felt like clapping on the field after a goal from the rival team.