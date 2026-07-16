World Cup final: From BTS to Trump, what to expect on football's biggest night

When Argentina defeated England and qualified for the Fifa World Cup final for the second time in a row, the stage was set for an exciting match on July 19 at 11pm UAE time. The reigning champions will face Spain, which last won the prestigious trophy in 2010. This is one of many things to look forward to as the tournament, which began on June 11, concludes on Sunday.

For the highly anticipated match, the Trionda Final was picked as the Official Match Ball. Created exclusively for the tournament's semi-finals, bronze final and final, its striking gold, black and white design celebrates the journey to football's greatest prize and all 16 Host Cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Beyond the blockbuster showdown on the pitch, many things will take place, including a star-studded Super Bowl-style halftime show for the first time in World Cup history. Here's a preview on what to expect before, during and after the Argentina vs Spain clash:

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Where and when

The event will take place on Sunday in the 80,663-capacity New York New Jersey Stadium, which previously hosted Norway's match against Brazil in the Round of 16.

Pre-show

The closing ceremony of football's biggest tournament, held every four years, will start with a pre-show 90 minutes before kick-off. It will feature performances from Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and social media personality IShowSpeed. There will also be a special appearance by superstar Tom Cruise, bringing together some of the world's biggest names in music and entertainment for an unforgettable celebration.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will also deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem.

Fifa said fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the closing ceremony begins at 13.30 local time, one hour and a half before the Argentina vs Spain match. The football governing body announced that more artists and special guests will be announced over the coming days.

Half-time show

A star-packed lineup of the first-ever World Cup final halftime show was revealed, with organizers confirming that the entire musical performance will last 11 minutes.

Canadian megastar Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and K-pop sensation BTS for the show. Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the extravaganza, a first for a football World Cup final and one that has raised concerns over how long the game's halftime break will be.

The show, which will also feature characters from "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets," will support Fifa's Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100 million for children worldwide during the World Cup.

Also added to the lineup were Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy and Venezuelan classical conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

Coldplay will feature in a collaboration with PS22 Chorus, an acclaimed choir of students from a New York public elementary school.

World Cup trophy

Following the final, the World Cup Trophy will be jointly presented to the winning team's captain by US President Donald J. Trump and Fifa President Gianni Infantino. "We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino said.

Infantino has cultivated a close relationship with Trump, awarding him with a newly created Fifa peace prize at the World Cup draw in Washington last year.

Golden Boot contenders

Following the match, he player who scored the most goals in the Fifa World Cup will be awarded the Adidas Golden Boot. According to Fifa, if two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists (as determined by the members of the Fifa Technical Study Group) shall be decisive.

If two or more players are still equal after taking into account the number of assists, the total minutes played in the tournament will be taken into account, with the player playing fewer minutes ranked first.

As of now the top contenders for the Golden Boot are:

Argentina's Lionel Messi (8 goals, 4 assists)

France's Kylian Mbappe (8 goals, 3 assists)

Norway's Erling Haaland (7 goals, 0 assists)

England's Jude Bellingham (6 goals, 1 assist)

England's Harry Kane (6 goals, 1 assist)

France's Ousmane Dembele (5 goals, 2 assists)

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (5 goals, 1 assist)

All contenders still have a chance to change this order as France is set to face England just hours before Argentins versus Spain final match.

Where to watch in UAE

If you're not prepare a footbal special night with friends on that day in Abu Dhabi, there's no shortage of venues offering everything from giant screens and fan zones to luxury lounges and cinema experiences. Read this Khaleej Times article to know more about where to catch the World Cup final in the UAE capital.

In Dubai, too, whether you're looking for a lively fan zone, a sports bar packed with supporters, or a premium dining experience with giant screens, the city has plenty of options for every kind of fan.

(With inputs from AFP)