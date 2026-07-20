Shakira reached 100 million followers ahead of her Fifa World Cup final halftime performance

Shakira has officially surpassed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the third South American in history to reach the milestone. The Colombian superstar joins football legends Lionel Messi and Neymar as the only South Americans to achieve the feat.

The milestone came a day before Shakira took centrestage at the Fifa World Cup final halftime show, where she performed alongside Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, and Burna Boy during the 11 minute performance.

According to The New York Times, an estimated 1.8 billion people watched the 2026 Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and Spain across television and livestreams, while more than 80,000 fans attended the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Performing in front of an audience of that scale placed Shakira before one of the largest global audiences in entertainment history.

More than 35 years into her career, the 49-year-old singer continues to attract new audiences, reaching 100 million Instagram followers just ahead of her Fifa World Cup final halftime performance.

Surpassing 100 million Instagram followers marks another milestone in a career defined by longevity and worldwide success.

The achievement is the latest milestone in Shakira's career, which continues to evolve more than three decades after she first emerged on the global stage.