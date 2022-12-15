World Cup: Alvarez declared player of the round experts recap semi-finals

Fans and friends hail the Arjuna Award winner who defied the odds and went on to represent India at the Olympics and Asian Games
Fans and friends hail the Arjuna Award winner who defied the odds and went on to represent India at the Olympics and Asian Games
She was taken to the US Army base for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout
Cheteshwar Pujara will be Rahul's deputy
Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16