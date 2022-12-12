Fifa World Cup: Argentina v Croatia - Messi or Modric magic?

Former Asian Games gold medallist appointed to position unopposed
Royal Automobile Club of Jordan receives award for its photovoltaic power plant covering most of the club’s electricity needs
2018 runner-up Kuzmova to meet Frech
Fellow DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Tyrrell Hatton, will compete in January’s Rolex Series event, joining previously announced world No.1 Rory McIlroy
All-rounder Rohan Mustafa will turn out for Desert Vipers
England are on a high after a thrilling 74-run victory in the first Test, and will be looking to take that momentum into the match in Multan, which starts Friday
Dubai resident Kristina Mladenovic once again had to put her best foot forward with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech
Arsenal are in Dubai to continue their preparations ahead of the Premier League restart after the Fifa World Cup, together with fellow EPL rivals Liverpool and Italian legends, AC Milan