Fifa: Beckham breaks down best of World Cup

The 23-year-old Norwegian had a fruitful 2022 where he won three ATP Tour titles and finished second at Miami, Roland Garros, the US Open and the Nitto ATP Finals
The League offers inaugural season thrill for cricket fans for as little as Dh20
Shaun Torrente retains championship lead despite late drama, as Emirati Thani Al Qemzi stays in the hunt
The visitors declared their second innings on 258-2 in the third session of the third day to set a daunting 513-run target for the home side
Comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Olympique Lyon four days ago, The Reds looked more like the English powerhouse
The Croatian’s shoulder injury woes kept him out of action for a year
World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu