Fifa World Cup: US seizes 55 websites for illegally live-streaming matches

The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
Fifty-five websites have been seized for illegally live-streaming matches from the World Cup in Qatar, the US Justice Department said Monday.
The websites were shut down after a Fifa representative identified sites being used to distribute copyright-infringing content without the authorisation of the soccer world governing body, the department said in a statement.
Fifa holds exclusive rights to the World Cup, which has reached the semi-final stage.
"While many may believe that such websites do not constitute serious threats, the infringement upon rights holders of any intellectual property is a growing threat to our economic viability," said special agent James Harris of the Homeland Security Department.
"The impact can be felt across multiple industries, and it can be the conduit to other forms of criminal activity," Harris said.
The Justice Department did not identify the seized websites, but said that visitors to the sites would be redirected to another site for additional information.
ALSO READ:
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16
Lyon, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, another Premier League powerhouse on Thursday, will be hoping to pick themselves up and deliver a superior performance in their final game of the four-match tournament
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Frech eased into the final without even breaking a sweat after her opponent Viktoria Kuzmova opted for a walkover after being down with fever and cold
Former Asian Games gold medallist appointed to position unopposed
Royal Automobile Club of Jordan receives award for its photovoltaic power plant covering most of the club’s electricity needs
2018 runner-up Kuzmova to meet Frech