Fifa World Cup: Top 5 records broken during the year's biggest sporting event

The Fifa World Cup had a nail-biting finish last evening, with Messi's Argentina taking the Cup home.
One of the world's biggest sporting events, this tournament has created several shocking, unforgettable moments, many of which are record-breaking.
Here is a list of the top 5 records broken at the World Cup:
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever player to score in five different World Cups after finding the net for Portugal against Ghana on November 24.
The 37-year-old converted a second-half penalty to give Portugal the lead.
That was Ronaldo's eighth World Cup goal, each of those coming in the group stage – the most of any player yet to score in the knockout stages.
As the first African team to ever reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, the Atlas Lions' story has been one of the highlights of Qatar 2022.
Morocco couldn't take bronze at the World Cup, with Croatia emerging 2-1 victors at the Khalifa International Stadium in Saturday's third-place play-off.
The popular footballer has scored in every match he has played in this World Cup. He helped his team gain an edge in the 23rd minute by scoring the first goal in the final, last evening.
Messi, often called the 'Greatest of all Time', has also scored in every stage of this tournament - group stage, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the final.
Qatar set a new record with eight teams drawing the opening game, with 0-0, in the World Cup.
There were six 0-0 draws in the Fifa World Cup, which were in the games: England and USA, Croatia and Belgium, Mexico and Poland, Denmark and Tunisia, Croatia and Morocco, and South Korea and Uruguay.
Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup match. She was the referee for the game between Germany and Costa Rica on December 1.
Frappart was also the fourth official in Poland's face off with Mexico in the tournament.
(With inputs from Stats Perform)
