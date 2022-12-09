Fifa World Cup: This Qatari national hopes to see the World Cup every year in his country

How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
With his face painted in Brazil colours, a young Qatari named Mohammed was greeting every foreigner on the metro train.
Mohammed was only 14 in 2010 when Qatar famously won the bid to host the first-ever World Cup in the middle-east region.
Now 12 years later, the country has turned his dream into a glorious reality.
Mohammed says he is incredibly happy and proud of his country.
“Yes, I wear the Brazil colours for their matches. But if you ask me, I support every team that is playing in the World Cup here in Qatar,” Mohammed told this reporter.
“Yes, I am very happy that the World Cup dream has come true. I wish that our country organises the World Cup every year.”
Mohammed is also proud of the way the Arab teams have performed in the World Cup.
“Yes, I am very happy for the Arab teams,” he said.
“In fact, I was at the stadium when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina. It was an amazing match.”
