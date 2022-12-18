Fifa World Cup: This Chinese fan watched Argentina's Beijing Olympic triumph; now he wants to see them win again

Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Chinese football fan Lee was not surprised by Argentinian fans swarming Doha ahead of the South American giants’ World Cup clash against defending champions France on Sunday.
Lee also has been supporting Argentina with a passion for 27 years.
This Chinese fan was waiting outside the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) to get a ticket for Sunday's final when he spoke with Khaleej Times.
“I am not surprised at all to see the huge number of Argentina fans at this World Cup. It’s always been like that,” Lee said.
Remarkably, Lee was at the National Stadium in Beijing when Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0 in the football final of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.
“The whole stadium that day was full of Argentina fans. There were a lot of Chinese fans at that stadium who support Argentina and Lionel Messi,” said Lee, who was wearing the Angel di Maria shirt on Sunday.
Di Maria, who could feature in Sunday's final against France, scored the match-winning goal for Argentina in the 2008 Olympic final.
“I was at the stadium [when] Di Maria scored the goal; dreams do sometimes come true,” Lee said.
“I was so happy at the stadium with my friends. I remember we went out after they won, and had a big party. It was a great experience.”
Lee is now hoping that Argentina and Messi will be celebrating with the World Cup trophy tonight.
“I am praying for it. Messi is a legend; he is very, very popular in China. All I need now is a ticket for the final,” he said.
