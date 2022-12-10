Fifa World Cup: Portugal striker Ronaldo starts on bench again in Morocco quarter-final clash

How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
Cristiano Ronaldo was named on Portugal's bench again as coach Fernando Santos stuck with Goncalo Ramos for the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.
Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal's last-16 tie with Switzerland on Tuesday, and Santos' decision was rewarded as his side cruised to a 6-1 victory.
Benfica striker Ramos, Ronaldo's replacement in the starting XI, repaid his coach's faith by scoring a hat-trick and getting an assist, and he retained his place in the team on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium.
Santos made just one change to the team that beat Switzerland, bringing in Ruben Neves for William Carvalho in midfield.
That meant Manchester City's Joao Cancelo also remained on the bench, with Diogo Dalot preferred at right-back and Raphael Guerreiro keeping his place on the left.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui was forced into two changes, with key defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Nayef Aguerd unavailable. Yahia Attiyat Allah and Jawad El Yamiq came in for the duo.
The Atlas Lions are appearing in the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, while they are just the fourth African side to reach the last eight in the tournament's history.
ALSO READ:
How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
The T10 format hopes to expand and grow its tribe in five continents around the globe
A win in Wednesday's game will give Bangladesh their second successive ODI series victory over India
Nine-time former Grand Slam champion to meet Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech at 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Thursday
Despite pressure applied on him publicly, he refused to apologise, and was suspended for eight games, forfeiting millions of dollars in salary
Top seed Diana Shnaider makes a winning start
The win is England's seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year
Australian women crowned ‘Queens of the Desert’