Fifa World Cup: Morocco's Bono, Hakimi among top players that went viral on Instagram during tournament

Data also showed that WhatsApp reached a record 25 million messages per second during the Argentina-France final

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou celebrates with his teammate Achraf Hakimi their team victory over Portugal during the World Cup quarter-final. — AP

From Morocco’s historic success story at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar to Argentina’s remarkable win, football fans have smashed world records as they took to social media to celebrate.

Lionel Messi's World Cup post, for example, is now the most liked in the history of Instagram. WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the Argentina-France final.

Instagram data shows that the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) had one of the most active audiences on the platform who cheered for their idols and favourite teams.

Some of the most mentioned Mena football players who participated in the World Cup on Instagram are:

Yassine Bounou Achraf Hakimi Hakim Ziyech Youssef En-Nesyri Salem Aldawsari Sofiane Boufal Sofyan Amrabat Saleh Alshehri Achraf Dari Abdelhamid Sabiri

The outpouring of support for Morocco was also evident with how Instagrammers used the country's flag. Besides Morocco, users from other countries posted the national symbol, including those from France, Spain, Italy, Jordan, and Germany.

Some of the top hashtags that emerged from the region are:

#qatar2022

#worldcup

#qatar

#fifaworldcup

#fifaworldcup2022

#morocco

