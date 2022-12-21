Fifa World Cup: Morocco's Bono, Hakimi among top players that went viral on Instagram during tournament

Others on the panel are Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Gower, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, among others
From Morocco’s historic success story at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar to Argentina’s remarkable win, football fans have smashed world records as they took to social media to celebrate.
Lionel Messi's World Cup post, for example, is now the most liked in the history of Instagram. WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the Argentina-France final.
Instagram data shows that the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) had one of the most active audiences on the platform who cheered for their idols and favourite teams.
Some of the most mentioned Mena football players who participated in the World Cup on Instagram are:
The outpouring of support for Morocco was also evident with how Instagrammers used the country's flag. Besides Morocco, users from other countries posted the national symbol, including those from France, Spain, Italy, Jordan, and Germany.
Some of the top hashtags that emerged from the region are:
