Fifa World Cup: Morocco 'would be delighted' if Ronaldo is on Portugal bench tonight

How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
Portugal may have looked better without Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16, but Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping to see the superstar forward on the bench again.
Ronaldo was dropped by Fernando Santos after angering the Portugal coach with an exchange in their final World Cup group game against South Korea.
The 37-year-old's absence was not felt against Switzerland, however, as Portugal won 6-1, with Goncalo Ramos replacing Ronaldo and scoring a stunning hat-trick.
Santos will surely stick with the same team again when his side take on Morocco in the quarter-finals, but Regragui would prefer that to be the case.
"I don't know if Ronaldo will start. I hope he won't," Regragui said. "As a coach, I know he's one of the best players in history. I'd be delighted if he didn't play.
"But we're not going to focus on Portugal. They're hungry, they also want to get into the history books.
"We're going to have more supporters in the stadium, and we can do it."
ALSO READ:
Throughout his pre-match news conference on Friday, Regragui outlined his ambition to make history, with Morocco already enjoying their best run at a World Cup.
Discussing pre-tournament predictions that had Morocco failing in the group stage, he said: "They all thought they knew who was going to win the World Cup. We are here, too.
"Our players are hungry. We're not satisfied with what we've done so far."
ALSO READ:
How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
The T10 format hopes to expand and grow its tribe in five continents around the globe
A win in Wednesday's game will give Bangladesh their second successive ODI series victory over India
Nine-time former Grand Slam champion to meet Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech at 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Thursday
Despite pressure applied on him publicly, he refused to apologise, and was suspended for eight games, forfeiting millions of dollars in salary
Top seed Diana Shnaider makes a winning start
The win is England's seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year
Australian women crowned ‘Queens of the Desert’