Fifa World Cup: Morocco score first goal in quarter-final match

Europe’s best bring football fever to the city
Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri scored the team's first goal in its quarter-final match against Portugal.
Morocco were forced into two changes in defence, with Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui both unable to play because of injury problems.
Jawad El Yamiq stepped in at centre-back in place of the West Ham defender while Yahya Attiat-Allah played at left-back in place of the Bayern Munich man.
Morocco maintain the same midfield and attack which helped them see off Spain in the last 16 and qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.
The Arab team stunned a star-studded Spain side in the round of 16 last Tuesday to secure their first-ever quarter-final appearance.
Boasting a water-tight defence the Atlas Lions, who are the only nation outside of Europe or South America still in Qatar, have conceded just one goal in their four matches so far.
