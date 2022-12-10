Watch: Morocco fans jubilant in Qatar after team reach World Cup semi-finals

Supporters could not hold back tears as they celebrated their country's greatest win in football history

Reuters

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 10:37 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM

Morocco's stunning victory over European giants Portugal that sent them to the World Cup semifinals sparked wild celebrations at the Fifa Fan Festival in Doha on Saturday.

Morocco became the first African- Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals amid incredible scenes at Al Thumama Stadium.

A few miles away at the Fifa Fan Festival in Doha, several Moroccan fans could not hold back the tears as they celebrated their country's greatest win in football history.

"I am very, very happy now. Our Morocco team is fantastic," said Aziz who travelled from Casablanca to Qatar for the World Cup.

"We are very happy, we have reached the semifinal, the first for an Arab team," said another fan who was singing with his friends.

"We have made history. And Inshallah, we will win the semi-final also, doesn't matter which team we play."

Morocco reached the round of 16 in the Qatar World Cup on the back of their shock 2-0 win over Belgium in the group stages.

The Moroccans then stunned Spain, beating the former world champions on penalties after the round of 16 clash ended in a goalless draw.

The Doha metro stations were also reverberating with the noise of Morocco and Arab fans following the victory over Portugal on Saturday.

"It's a historic day for Arab football. I am from Egypt, but we all have been supporting Morocco. They are an Arab team and they are also from Africa. We are very happy for them," Mohammed, an Egyptian national, told this reporter on the Doha Metro.

A long night of celebrations now await Souq Waqif, the popular marketplace in Doha that has become a hub for World Cup fans.

ALSO READ: