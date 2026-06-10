Fifa World Cup matches: UAE fans urged to use licensed broadcasters

As the World Cup kicks off in Mexico, the US, and Canada, UAE authorities warned fans to avoid illegal streaming or unauthorised viewing of the beautiful game. Every match you watch during the Fifa World Cup 2026 is protected by intellectual property rights. Residents are urged to watch games through licensed platforms for live coverage and highlights.

The reminder comes ahead of Mexico's tournament opener as global viewership is expected to surge. Millions of fans in the UAE are preparing to follow matches on television, through digital platforms, and at public screenings. Authorities emphasised that rebroadcasting or sharing unlicensed live match feeds violates intellectual property laws and undermines the rights of official rights holders.

Watching or sharing sports content from unauthorised sources in the UAE is a violation of intellectual property rights under the UAE Copyright Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Related Rights). The law imposes strict penalties for infringement, including fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh100,000, depending on the severity of the offence, which can be significantly higher in cases involving commercial piracy. In more serious violations, penalties may also include imprisonment, confiscation of equipment used for illegal distribution, and blocking of illegal streaming platforms.

Fans are being advised to follow sports coverage exclusively through authorised broadcasters and digital platforms that hold official Fifa media rights in the region.

Official licensed broadcasters in the UAE

In the Mena region, Fifa World Cup broadcast rights are traditionally held by beIN Sports, which provides live coverage on television and digital platforms. Its streaming service TOD also offers online access to matches for subscribers in the region.

Where to watch in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, across the UAE, cities will host structured public viewing experiences, including large-screen broadcasts and themed fan zones, especially during key matches and opening ceremonies. These screenings are part of official entertainment programming to give fans a shared match-day atmosphere while respecting broadcasting rights.

In Dubai, matches will be shown at licensed fan zones, cinemas, and hospitality venues with official screening permissions. These offer large-screen viewing for supporters who prefer watching in groups.

In Abu Dhabi, authorised venues and fan screening locations will broadcast matches. This provides residents with viewing experiences across several entertainment and hospitality venues in the Capital.

Online and digital viewing options

For residents preferring to watch online, official digital platforms will provide live coverage and streaming services. Fans can follow matches on mobile devices, smart TVs, and laptops. These services are part of the licensed broadcast ecosystem in the UAE and the only legal way to stream full match coverage online. How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 online in UAE

As excitement builds for Fifa World Cup 2026, UAE fans are reminded to enjoy the tournament responsibly through legitimate broadcasters and licensed venues.