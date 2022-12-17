Fifa World Cup final: Shah Rukh Khan, Wayne Rooney to appear during Argentina-France clash

Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto
Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear during the Fifa World Cup final to promote his new upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
The superstar posted a video on Twitter announcing the same. "Fasten your seatbelts", he says to fans amid flashing scenes of iconic Fifa World Cup moments.
Talking metaphorically, Khan says that the 'weather will be unstable' in Jio Cinema and Sports 18 studios, implying that he will be making an appearance there.
He adds that he will be present with ace footballer Wayne Rooney to watch the Fifa World Cup finals on December 18.
Supporting his statement, the actor captioned the video, "Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein Wayne Rooney aur main" (Messi and Mbappe on field and Wayne Rooney and I in studio).
Watch the Bollywood sensation make the announcement here:
Last month, Shah Rukh Khan was in the UAE for the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), where he was named International Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative.
Addressing his fans in the audience, he said: “Hold an honest and a gentle heart… there’s nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart.”
