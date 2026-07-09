Watch: Google hails Erling Haaland’s Fifa World Cup success with Viking tribute

"One thing to do today… search my name on Google," posted Erling Haaland on X on Thursday, July 9. The celebrated Norwegian football player, who is known for his playful behaviour on the Internet and on an incredible Fifa World Cup run, added a winky face emoji on the end of his message.

For those whose curiosity was spiked by this cheeky message, Google did not disappoint. Upon searching the player's name, the results page displays a moving graphic of little Vikings rowing their famous boats, iconic horned hats and all. The Vikings' faces are turned towards the viewer, painted with the Norwegian flag.

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The graphic starts with a single drum beat, mimicking the Norwegian fans' now famous 'Viking Row', where fans rhythmically move their hands and bodies in a rowing motion to a drumbeat, showing support for their team and pride in their nation.

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The Viking Row has taken over the Fifa World Cup this year, with Norway matches featuring not only the fans, but also the players sitting down on the grass and putting their whole body into the rowing motion, as one player plays the part of the drummer.

The image of Haaland, who is almost stereotypically Viking-looking — tall with long blond hair — beating the drums as his teammates 'row', or rowing himself, has gone viral more than once.

Here is a video posted by the Norway men's football team after a 2-1 victory against Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium a few days ago.

Below is a video posted by the football player on his Instagram page. He can be seen in the front of the team of players on the field.

Erling Haaland is one of the world's best players right now, dominating football headlines for years with his deadly attacks at Manchester City. He has seven goals in the Fifa tournament already, and is due to play for his home country against England this Saturday in a widely anticipated quarterfinals match.

Norway has reached this stage of the tournament for the first time ever, with Haaland at the lead. Since the beginning of the World Cup, the Norwegian team has leaned into the country's Viking past, with the players dressed in the iconic horned hats for promotional pictures and videos.