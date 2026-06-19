Fifa World Cup: Emirati referees to officiate Egypt vs New Zealand match

It's true the UAE national football team was not lucky enough to qualify for the Fifa World Cup 2026, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, but the country is still represented by Emirati referees selected to oversee matches in the tournament followed closely by millions worldwide.

The Emirati referee team participating in the current World Cup includes Omar Al Ali, Mohamed Ahmed Yousif and Mohamed Obaid Khadim. The trio are highly experienced match officials who have previously taken part in major international football tournaments.

Al Ali and Yousif were selected by Fifa to officiate the Egypt vs New Zealand match in the ongoing group stage. The important match, part of the Group G race for qualification to the Round of 32, will take place on Monday, June 22 at 5am UAE time. Al Ali will serve as the match referee, while Yousif will act as the first assistant referee.

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This marks the first time members of the Emirati refereeing team at this World Cup have been selected to officiate a match, paving the way for them to oversee other fixtures in the tournament, which runs until July 19. However, Fifa picked Emirati referees for similar missions in previous World Cups.

The UAE Football Association (Uaefa) hailed the appointment of Al Ali and Yousif, praising their strong international presence and extensive experience. Al Ali, who is 38 years old, became a Fifa referee in 2015 and has officiated 461 matches across major competitions, including the Fifa U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023, the AFC Asian Qualifiers, the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the AFC Champions League Elite and the AFC Cup. Yousif, 41, became a Fifa referee in 2012 and has officiated 633 matches across several competitions, including the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar, the AFC Asian Qualifiers, the AFC Champions League Elite, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and the AFC Cup.

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Before choosing Al Ali and Yousif to manage the Group G match, Khadim, was appointed as Var Support for Czechia vs South Africa in Group A, which ended in a 1-1 draw on June 18. He was also chosen as Var Support for Argentina vs Algeria in Group J on June 17, when Lionel Messi, the 38-year-old Argentina captain scored a brilliant hat-trick in the South Americans' 3-0 win over the North African country at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. Khadim, 41, is a Var referee who was certified by Fifa in 2021 and has officiated 735 matches. This marks his first appearance as a referee at the World Cup.

About the next match

Heading into Monday’s clash, Egypt and New Zealand are level on one point each in a tightly contested group. Egypt began their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought draw against Belgium, while New Zealand also opened their participationn with a 2-2 draw against Iran in an evenly balanced encounter.

With both matches producing shared points, the group remains wide open, and qualification scenarios are still finely poised at this stage. Iran and Belgium will meet on Sunday, June 21 at 11pm UAE time in a fixture that could prove decisive in shaping the standings.