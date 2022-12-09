Fifa World Cup: Brazil vs Croatia locked goalless after 90 plus minutes in quarterfnal

Star forward Neymar in the thick of several exchanges but veteran Luka Modric shone for Croatia

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic blocks a shot from Brazil's Lucas Paqueta during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match. –AFP

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 8:58 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 9:03 PM

Croatia's used their midfield strongmen to neutralise five-time champions Brazil and haul their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal at the Education City Stadium in Qatar into 30 minutes of extra-time.

The Red Squares have never beaten the Seleção in World Cup action having lost on three occasions, but they did manage to score in the 1-1 draw during a international friendly back in 2005.

Star Brazilian forward Neymar was in the thick of several exchanges but it was veteran Luka Modric who shone for Croatia and even helped create one of their best chances only to see Josip Juranovic and Ivan Perisic just failed to capitalize on Mario Pasalic's brilliant cross.

The teams will head into a short break before they return to action to find that elusive goal which will propel them into the semifinals of the tournament.

