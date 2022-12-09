Fifa World Cup: Brazil vs Croatia locked goalless after 90 plus minutes in quarterfnal

Nine-time former Grand Slam champion to meet Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech at 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Thursday
Croatia's used their midfield strongmen to neutralise five-time champions Brazil and haul their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal at the Education City Stadium in Qatar into 30 minutes of extra-time.
The Red Squares have never beaten the Seleção in World Cup action having lost on three occasions, but they did manage to score in the 1-1 draw during a international friendly back in 2005.
Star Brazilian forward Neymar was in the thick of several exchanges but it was veteran Luka Modric who shone for Croatia and even helped create one of their best chances only to see Josip Juranovic and Ivan Perisic just failed to capitalize on Mario Pasalic's brilliant cross.
The teams will head into a short break before they return to action to find that elusive goal which will propel them into the semifinals of the tournament.
