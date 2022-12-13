Fifa World Cup: Body of sports writer Wahl returns to US

The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The body of well-known US football journalist Grant Wahl — who died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar — has arrived in the United States, the State Department said on Monday.
"American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to his family in the US. We're honoured to have shepherded him home, & grateful to the government of Qatar for their cooperation & transparency with our consular process," US ambassador to Qatar, Timmy Davis, said in a tweet.
Wahl — a former Sports Illustrated sports writer who moved to the online publishing platform Substack — had been tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match on Friday.
His agent told Reuters that Wahl had "appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress during the start of extra time" at the quarter-final match.
ALSO READ:
The agent said that attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead on Friday.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday that an autopsy would be conducted on Wahl's remains, which were with a medical examiner, but there was no indication of foul play in his death.
"I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our Embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Monday.
Wahl wrote early last week that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar, and that health officials told him he likely had bronchitis.
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16
Lyon, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, another Premier League powerhouse on Thursday, will be hoping to pick themselves up and deliver a superior performance in their final game of the four-match tournament
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Frech eased into the final without even breaking a sweat after her opponent Viktoria Kuzmova opted for a walkover after being down with fever and cold
Former Asian Games gold medallist appointed to position unopposed
Royal Automobile Club of Jordan receives award for its photovoltaic power plant covering most of the club’s electricity needs
2018 runner-up Kuzmova to meet Frech