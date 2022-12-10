Fifa World Cup: Argentina's route to final, possible opponents explained

The white and sky blue team made it to the semi-finals in a nail-biting finish

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

How did Argentina qualify for the Round of 16?

The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Dec. 3, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners.

Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.

How did the team reach the quarter-finals?

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.

How did they reach the semi-finals?

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final tie, after Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's goals were cancelled out by a brace from Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst.

Who are their opponents in the semi-finals?

Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat favourites Brazil on penalties.

Who could Argentina face in the final?

If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners), Portugal (Group H winners) or Morocco (Group F winners).

ALSO READ: