Fifa World Cup: Argentina's route to final, possible opponents explained

How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
How did Argentina qualify for the Round of 16?
How did the team reach the quarter-finals?
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.
How did they reach the semi-finals?
Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final tie, after Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's goals were cancelled out by a brace from Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst.
Who are their opponents in the semi-finals?
Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat favourites Brazil on penalties.
Who could Argentina face in the final?
If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners), Portugal (Group H winners) or Morocco (Group F winners).
ALSO READ:
How long will you back KL Rahul who, year after year, has failed to deliver in big matches, writes Anis Sajan
The T10 format hopes to expand and grow its tribe in five continents around the globe
A win in Wednesday's game will give Bangladesh their second successive ODI series victory over India
Nine-time former Grand Slam champion to meet Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech at 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Thursday
Despite pressure applied on him publicly, he refused to apologise, and was suspended for eight games, forfeiting millions of dollars in salary
Top seed Diana Shnaider makes a winning start
The win is England's seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year
Australian women crowned ‘Queens of the Desert’