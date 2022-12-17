Fifa World Cup: Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto
Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar, where the South Americans are preparing to fight for the title against France on Sunday.
Messi reached 11 World Cup goals in his career after scoring a penalty against Croatia in their 3-0 semi-final win.
"(Messi breaking the record) didn't hurt me at all because I enjoyed it while I had it," Batistuta, 53, said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarin published on Friday.
"Leo deserves this. If there's one person who has to be up there, it's him.
"Messi is not an alien, he is a human being who plays better football than anyone else. When that person exceeds you, you can't suffer, he just gives you pleasure."
Batistuta, who scored 10 goals in three World Cup editions between 1994 and 2002, added that Messi has exceeded his expectations at the tournament in Qatar with his five goals, three assists and brilliant all-round play.
"I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old," he said. "And that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team."
The former striker is confident that Lionel Scaloni's team can beat the defending champions.
"Argentina have all the conditions to take the title," he said. "There's something in the atmosphere, a positive energy, for this to happen. For Messi and for the fans too."
ALSO READ:
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto
Franchise name Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Jawad Ullah as their set of ‘home players’
Playing for Goa, Arjun, 23, reached his ton off 177 deliveries on the second day of the four-day match against Rajasthan in India's domestic Ranji Trophy competition
Pujara and Iyer then came together with India on 112-4 and made the bowlers pay despite signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
The auction will take place in the south Indian city of Kochi on December 23
Two wins from as many appearances ensured that the Gunners finish at the top of the heap in the four-match, four-team tournament at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium with eight points
Chasing a maiden F1H2O drivers’ crown, the Emirati heads into the Grand Prix of Sharjah double header needing to wipe out a nine-point lead held by teammate Shaun Torrente
The five-day games form part of the ICC World Test Championship. India are fourth behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka, having won six of their 12 matches