Fifa World Cup: Argentina to face Croatia in semi-final match

They beat Netherlands in penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 1:56 AM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 1:59 AM

Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties on Friday to reach the World Cup semifinals after an engrossing and ill-tempered quarterfinal battle ended in a 2-2 draw at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The two-time world champions will face Croatia in the semifinals.

