Fifa World Cup: Arab fans in Qatar back Morocco to beat Portugal today

Supporters confident the Atlas Lions will stand up to the challenge

Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 6:18 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 6:21 PM

Almost everyone I saw in the Doha streets was wearing the Moroccan flag today.

The spirit of Arab unity was palpable as Morocco gears up for their World Cup quarterfinal batttle with European heavyweights Portugal, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha today (7 pm UAE kick off).

The first Arab team to have qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals, these history-making Moroccon footballers will bank on the support of the whole Arab world tonight.

Omar Al Habsi, who has travelled from Oman to Qatar for the World Cup, even made a bold prediction when this reporter just bumped into him at the Mall of Qatar, where a big crowd has gathered to watch the game on a giant screen.

"Today, I believe Morocco will beat Portugal 3-0," Omar said.

"We are so proud of Morocco. They have produced incredible results in this tournament. The whole Arab world is backing them. Insallah they will win again today."

Sana, a 13-year-old Syrian girl who lives in Doha with her family, says it feeling amazing to be able to support an Arab team in a big World Cup match.

"We are so happy for Morocco. I have come here to watch the match with my parents and my siblings," Sana said.

"Morocco have made us proud. We are also proud of Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, they also played so well here."

ALSO READ: