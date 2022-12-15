Fifa World Cup: American fan praises 'outstanding' Morocco team, Qatar's organisation

'I think it’s been a lot of fun, people have been very nice and helpful,' says Robert, who has been 'in love with the sport' for as long as he can remember

Photo by Rituraj

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 8:54 AM

Draped in Moroccan colours, Robert was standing quietly outside the VIP gate of the Al Bayt Stadium, soaking up the atmosphere after Morocco put up a brave fight before going down to France in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday night.

This American ‘soccer’ fan from Washington DC has been ‘in love with the sport’ for as long as he can remember.

Now here in the Qatar World Cup, he has fallen in love with the Moroccan team that made history by becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinal.

“Morocco have been an outstanding side in this entire tournament. They have really shown the world just what they can do, what they are capable of,” Robert told this reporter.

“The way they have come together as a team collectively is so very impressive. They have a lot of fine individuals, but they have come together as a team to perform on the biggest stage completely without fear.

“They have been very admirable. I think that’s why Morocco have found a lot of fans around the world, despite nationalities, supporting them.”

The World Cup football, according to Robert, is a unique event that keeps delivering astonishing stories like Morocco.

“I think every single Fifa World Cup, there are always stories that we did not expect. Morocco’s run has been something the whole world has been watching with a lot of love and admiration,” he said.

“It’s something that gives every team hope in the sense that it doesn’t matter what the expectations are coming into a tournament, for every team that comes here on the world stage, anything can happen. That is why the Fifa World Cup is so exhilarating for every fan across the world.”

While praising Morocco for their stirring run in the World Cup, Robert also acknowledged that the World Cup in Qatar has been a great success.

Despite some negative reports in western media, many fans from countries like England, France, Croatia and Japan have praised Qatar for giving them a memorable World Cup experience.

“I also have a very similar experience. I think it’s been a lot of fun, people have been very nice and helpful,” Robert said.

“When you come to a Fifa World Cup, you are coming for the multi-cultural experience, the international dynamic that you can only find only in this unique event called the World Cup.

“So this has been an outstanding tournament and now I am looking forward to the final.”

