Fifa World Cup: 5 must-see viral moments from Morocco's legendary quarter-final win

The Arab team's victory brought along several iconic reactions that have taken the world by storm

Sun 11 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM

Morocco made history last evening, becoming the first Arab and African country to make it to the Fifa World Cup semi-finals.

Cruising into the the semi-finals without allowing another team to score a single goal against them, the Arab team's victory brought along several iconic reactions that have taken the world by storm.

Here are the top five must-see moments from last evening's mesmerising win.

Boufal's adorable dance

Photo: AFP

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal was clearly overjoyed when he learned that his team had made it to the semis.

Boufal's mother was pulled into an impromptu, heart-warming dance, as they both waved to the crowd.

The mother-son duo hugged after rejoicing and celebrating the win.

Jawad kisses Pepe's head

Photo: AFP

Jawad El Yamiq, a Moroccan player, kissed the Portugal player's head after he missed a crucial save.

The goalkeeper missed the opportunity to equalise the score, accelerating their win.

After the ball went out of play, the Morrocan kissed Pepe's head.

Bounou playing with son

As most players came together with their families to celebrate the historic win, Yassine Bounou was seen playing with his son on the very same field.

Bounou was seen celebrating the win by helping his son put on gloves.

Ronaldo wipes away tears

Cristiano Ronaldo, possibly playing his last World Cup game, wiped away tears when the Arab team claimed victory.

Photo: AFP

Players prostrate after win

Photo: @amnakamuorr/Twitter

In an emotional display, the Portuguese bowed out of the tournament. Players from the defeated team were seen prostrating while the victorious team celebrated.

The phenomenal image encapsulated the passion that players and fans have towards the game.

