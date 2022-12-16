Fifa World Cup: 3 key French players fall ill two days before final showdown with Argentina

The auction will take place in the south Indian city of Kochi on December 23
France players Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman sat out training on Friday with cold-like symptoms two days before the World Cup final against Argentina, a source close to the team said.
Coman, the Bayern Munich winger, had already been forced to miss a training session on Thursday because of a 'light viral syndrome', the French Football Federation (FFF) said.
Coman was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win against Morocco in Wednesday's semi-final.
The condition of Varane and Konate will cause France coach Didier Deschamps more concern as they formed the central defensive partnership against Morocco.
Konate had replaced Dayot Upamecano in defence for the semi-final after he was ruled out by illness.
Adrien Rabiot, who has played a key role in France's midfield in Qatar, was also sidelined with illness for the semi-final.
France forward Randal Kolo Muani said in a press conference on Friday: "There is little bit of flu going around but nothing serious."
Two wins from as many appearances ensured that the Gunners finish at the top of the heap in the four-match, four-team tournament at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium with eight points
Chasing a maiden F1H2O drivers’ crown, the Emirati heads into the Grand Prix of Sharjah double header needing to wipe out a nine-point lead held by teammate Shaun Torrente
The five-day games form part of the ICC World Test Championship. India are fourth behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka, having won six of their 12 matches
The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on day four, having been set a challenging 355-run target
Director of Cricket Tom Moody said he believed the Kiwi was the best man for the job
Fans and friends hail the Arjuna Award winner who defied the odds and went on to represent India at the Olympics and Asian Games
She was taken to the US Army base for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout