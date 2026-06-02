Fifa World Cup 2026: Where to watch football tournament in Dubai

Feeling the Fifa fever? Because it's definitely heading to Dubai!

With the biggest global football tournament set to begin on June 11, UAE residents have been heading to stores to grab large televisions as they attempt to bring the stadium vibe to their home.

Top local retailers and e-commerce players say demand for large televisions across the country has increased by up to 40 per cent.

If you haven't swapped out your TV yet or are thinking of joining other fans for the fun, here's where you can grab all the biggest action in the emirate.

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Chalco’s Cantina

Football fans can head to Dubai Marina as Chalco’s Cantina gears up to screen every match of the Fifa World Cup, live from June 11.

To keep fans fuelled throughout the tournament, the venue will be offering a range of special food and beverage promotions, including Mexican bites for Dh35, featuring favourites such as chicken quesadillas, beef nachos, wings, chicken tacos, and loaded fries.

Bla Bla by McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s is set to kick off the Fifa World Cup with South African music sensations Ross Learmonth and Arno Carstens headlining the opening night celebration at Bla Bla by McGettigan’s on the opening day of the tournament.

Taking over the iconic Tent nightclub, the venue will be transformed into 'The Stadium', a massive immersive fan zone experience designed to bring football fans as close to the atmosphere of a live stadium as possible.

Tickets are priced at Dh160, including one selected drink, access to the live concert, and entry to the opening game screening. Tickets can be bought on Platinumlist.

McCafferty's JVC

McCafferty's located in JVC, a popular pub and favourite among members of the community, the Irish spot promises "big games, big crowds and an unmatched atmosphere."



The pub will be screening Fifa World Cup matches live from June 11, for fans to head to a fun yet local spot.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is calling on football enthusiasts to experience every moment of the tournament at The Pub English Bar.

The venue is set to transform into a dedicated football zone from June 11 to July 19, broadcasting every televised fixture live and loud on the big screen.

Running daily from noon until 3 am, the pub will introduce a series of specially designed Fifa-themed experiences throughout the tournament. Those planning to visit must spend at least Dh75, with some exciting challenges that visitors can partake in.

Among the highlights is 'Call the Score', an interactive prediction challenge inviting guests to forecast the final score before kick-off, with winning participants rewarded with a complimentary bucket of hops.