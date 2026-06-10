FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money explained: How much will winners, runners-up earn?

FIFA has turned the 2026 World Cup into football’s richest jackpot yet and the step up from Qatar is staggering. Prize money for the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico is up by roughly 50 per cent compared to 2022, making this the most lucrative World Cup in history.

So, what’s actually on the table for the eventual champions? According to figures confirmed by FIFA, the winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive $50 million for their federation. And that’s before factoring in commercial bonuses, image rights or player payout agreements.

The runners-up will take home $33 million, while third place earns $29 million and fourth receives $27 million, turning the final weekend into a multimillion-dollar swing for all four teams involved.

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Go a step earlier in the bracket and the money is still serious. Quarterfinalists will receive 19 million dollars each, while a round‑of‑16 exit is worth 15 million.

Even teams knocked out in the first knockout round – the new round of 32 in the expanded 48-team format – leave with 11 million in prize money. For nations that might not be expected to go deep, even a single win can translate to life‑changing financial consequences for their football programmes.

The safety net is generous, too. Group‑stage sides that lose all three games still pocket 9 million dollars in prize money, and that figure is topped up by a separate preparation fee paid to every federation just for qualifying.

In practical terms, even the smallest football nations are now guaranteed an eight‑figure payout simply by reaching the World Cup.

For many nations, that money could fund academies, coaching programmes, infrastructure projects and women’s football initiatives for years after the 2026 World Cup.