Fifa World Cup 2026: Full list of items banned at stadiums
Violating the rules can lead to refusal of entry or removal from the stadium, Fifa's code of conduct says
- PUBLISHED: Tue 9 Jun 2026, 6:52 PM
If you are one of those lucky football fans who have managed to bag tickets to the World Cup matches, you must take into account Fifa's Stadium Code of Conduct, effective from June 2, 2026. Fifa has strict policies on what you can and can't bring with you, including restrictions on water bottles, food, bags and electronic devices.
Attendees must follow the rules and take note of the list of banned items, in order to be allowed inside to watch their favourite stars in action. Violating the rules can lead to refusal of entry or removal from the stadium, the code says.
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Fifa had earlier banned disposable water bottles citing safety concerns, which drew backlash from supporters and tournament host city officials. Two days later, the governing body reversed their water bottle policy.
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"All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any Fifa World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada," said World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi. The ban still remains in effect for matches held in Mexico.
Additionally, Fifa has said that only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC materials are allowed inside. Those bags must not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches (30 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm). Small clutch purses or wallets approximately the size of a hand are allowed, even if not clear and no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches (or 11cm x 16.5cm).
However, many more items remain banned. Here's the final list of items you cannot take with you when you go to watch a game this World Cup:
Weapons of any kind
Explosives and detonators
Items that could be used as weapons or thrown as projectiles (including umbrellas and hard hats)
Work tools of any kind
Body protection gear or corsets (including bulletproof vests)
Helmets, face coverings, or items used to conceal identity (except for religious headwear, medical masks and face shields)
Fireworks, flares, smoke bombs, and smoke‑emitting devices (except for cigarettes and electronic smoking devices)
Toxic, radioactive, or corrosive materials
Spray cans, flammable substances, paint, or large markers
Aerosol containers, thermoses, and flasks
Bottles, cans, cups, and other drink containers (including refillable bottles)
Sports equipment (including balls, darts, and frisbees)
Balloons and other inflatable items
Bicycles, scooters, strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, and similar transport devices
Stools, benches, and folding chairs
Non‑clear bags, backpacks, large purses, camera bags, and seat cushions with zippers
Large quantities of paper
Flour or similar powdery substances
Animals (except service animals)
Liquids larger than 100ml (with limited exceptions such as small hand sanitizer)
Any other liquids exceeding permitted limits
Outside food of any kind
Drugs, narcotics, or stimulants
Banners, flags, flyers, or materials with political, offensive, or discriminatory content
Oversized flags, banners, or posters (larger than 2m x 1.5m)
Flagpoles, sticks, and similar items (including pom‑pom handles)
Promotional or commercial signage or materials
Radio, electronic, or high‑frequency transmission devices
Musical instruments larger than permitted size limits
Noisemakers (including vuvuzelas, air horns, whistles, and loudspeakers)
Laser pointers or laser‑emitting devices
Televisions, broadcast equipment, and professional video cameras
Excess batteries beyond permitted limits
Mounts for cameras or phones (including tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks)
Drones and remote‑controlled aircraft
Large binoculars
Any item deemed to pose a safety risk or cause disruption, at the discretion of event organizers
The Stadium Code of Conduct applies to all areas of a stadium used in connection with the tournament, including the stadium building and surrounding premises, parking lots, facilities, spaces, entrances and exits owned or controlled by the stadium authority.
The expanded 48-team World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19. Mexico will open the tournament against South Africa on June 11.