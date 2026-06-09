Fifa World Cup 2026: Full list of items banned at stadiums

If you are one of those lucky football fans who have managed to bag tickets to the World Cup matches, you must take into account Fifa's Stadium Code of Conduct, effective from June 2, 2026. Fifa has strict policies on what you can and can't bring with you, including restrictions on water bottles, food, bags and electronic devices.

Attendees must follow the rules and take note of the list of banned items, in order to be allowed inside to watch their favourite stars in action. Violating the rules can lead to refusal of entry or removal from the stadium, the code says.

Fifa had earlier banned disposable water bottles citing safety concerns, which drew backlash from supporters and tournament host city officials. Two days later, the governing body reversed their water bottle policy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any Fifa World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada," said World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi. The ban still remains in effect for matches held in Mexico.

Additionally, Fifa has said that only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC materials are allowed inside. Those bags must not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches (30 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm). Small clutch purses or wallets approximately the size of a hand are allowed, even if not clear and no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches (or 11cm x 16.5cm).

However, many more items remain banned. Here's the final list of items you cannot take with you when you go to watch a game this World Cup:

Weapons of any kind

Explosives and detonators

Items that could be used as weapons or thrown as projectiles (including umbrellas and hard hats)

Work tools of any kind

Body protection gear or corsets (including bulletproof vests)

Helmets, face coverings, or items used to conceal identity (except for religious headwear, medical masks and face shields)

Fireworks, flares, smoke bombs, and smoke‑emitting devices (except for cigarettes and electronic smoking devices)

Toxic, radioactive, or corrosive materials

Spray cans, flammable substances, paint, or large markers

Aerosol containers, thermoses, and flasks

Bottles, cans, cups, and other drink containers (including refillable bottles)

Sports equipment (including balls, darts, and frisbees)

Balloons and other inflatable items

Bicycles, scooters, strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, and similar transport devices

Stools, benches, and folding chairs

Non‑clear bags, backpacks, large purses, camera bags, and seat cushions with zippers

Large quantities of paper

Flour or similar powdery substances

Animals (except service animals)

Liquids larger than 100ml (with limited exceptions such as small hand sanitizer)

Any other liquids exceeding permitted limits

Outside food of any kind

Drugs, narcotics, or stimulants

Banners, flags, flyers, or materials with political, offensive, or discriminatory content

Oversized flags, banners, or posters (larger than 2m x 1.5m)

Flagpoles, sticks, and similar items (including pom‑pom handles)

Promotional or commercial signage or materials

Radio, electronic, or high‑frequency transmission devices

Musical instruments larger than permitted size limits

Noisemakers (including vuvuzelas, air horns, whistles, and loudspeakers)

Laser pointers or laser‑emitting devices

Televisions, broadcast equipment, and professional video cameras

Excess batteries beyond permitted limits

Mounts for cameras or phones (including tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks)

Drones and remote‑controlled aircraft

Large binoculars

Any item deemed to pose a safety risk or cause disruption, at the discretion of event organizers

The Stadium Code of Conduct applies to all areas of a stadium used in connection with the tournament, including the stadium building and surrounding premises, parking lots, facilities, spaces, entrances and exits owned or controlled by the stadium authority.

The expanded 48-team World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19. Mexico will open the tournament against South Africa on June 11.