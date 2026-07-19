Fifa World Cup 2026 firsts: 3 hosts, half-time show, hydration breaks and more

Football fans across the world are gearing up to watch Argentina and Spain face off in an electric Fifa World Cup 2026 title clash. Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's interaction remains a much-awaited moment, as the two players have a history that goes beyond the football world.

With stellar performances, underdog moments, and its fair share of controversies, the 2026 edition of the Fifa World Cup has been one for the ages. It has also been a tournament with many firsts; here's a look at all that's "first-ever" in Fifa sporting history.

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First World Cup hosted by 3 nations

For the first time in history, three nations are jointly hosting Fifa — Canada, Mexico and the USA — with 16 cities in total. These cities are as follows: Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey in Mexico; Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle in US.

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48 teams

Fifa World Cup 2026 became the largest ever in the history of the tournament with 48 teams participating across 104 matches across 16 host cities. Qatar 2022 had 32 teams in competition. The expansion also lengthened the tournament, running for 39 days.

Argentina vs Spain at the final

For the first time in World Cup history, the reigning champions of South America will take on the reigning champions of Europe in the final, bidding to be crowned the best team in international soccer.

Spain won the European Championship in 2024 and will look to win back-to-back major tournaments for the first time since 2012, while Argentina are the Copa America champions (2024) and current holders of the World Cup after their incredible victory over France in 2022.

First half-time show

Fifa is set for a historic half-time show during the final clash. The show is a very American concept, as seen in Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL).

The show is set to feature Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to co-headline the show, curated by Chris Martin from Coldplay. The show will entertain fans, and also support a cause — it will help the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

There is widespread speculation that the 15-minute half-time might exceed to accommodate the performance, which in itself will become another feature unique to this tournament.

First-ever Fifa rings

Fifa announced that the 2026 World Cup winners will receive championship rings, in addition to the iconic trophy and gold medals.

The limited-edition rings will be available not just for players, but also to fans around the world. Of the 2,026 rings — a direct tribute to the tournament — 30 will be reserved for the winners and 1,996 will be available to fans.

Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with a certificate of authenticity. The design merges the prestigious Fifa trophy with a custom design based on the identity of the winning team.

After the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. The official ring will be presented at a later date after customisation.

In the US, it is not uncommon for champions to receive rings instead of trophies or medals, or in addition to them. This tradition is deeply rooted in the country's baseball obsession, as the New York Giants received the first ever World Series ring when they emerged victorious over the New York Yankees, according to US sports channel ESPN.

First fan-centric pre-match ceremony

Fifa said it is debuting a "fan-centric" pre-match ceremony by introducing a 360-degree concept for the stage.

No matter where supporters are seated, each will have a "distinct and engaging perspective", with extra-large country flag banners and on-pitch elements carefully positioned to involve the crowd in an authentic and meaningful way, according to the Fifa website.

Accompanied by youth programme escorts, players will enter the pitch from the side closest to their tunnel through a dedicated arch. Every player selected in the matchday squad, not just the starting XI, will step into the spotlight to gather around the centre circle banner for the national anthems.

Mexico City stadium makes history

The iconic Mexico City Stadium became the first stadium to host matches in three Fifa World Cup tournaments as it cemented its place in the competition’s history. Five of this year's matches, featuring seven teams, were played there and produced the five biggest attendances of the tournament.

Hydration breaks

Announced in December 2025, 3-minute hydration breaks in each half were implemented by Fifa at the World Cup in response to the North American summer to protect players from extreme heat.

These mandatory pauses have sparked significant debate across the footballing world. While they were originally designed to protect players from heat-related exhaustion, they evolved into a highly controversial fixture of the game.

The pauses, and the advertisements played during them, have been met with increasingly loud boos from crowds with many protesting the football matches turning into four-quarter affairs aligned with American sports.